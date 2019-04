Israeli Prime Minister and Chairman of the Likud Party Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with his wife Sara soon after television predictions gave both Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and Benny Gantz's Blue and White party almost equal amount of Knesset seats in the Israeli general elections, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Neither a series of corruption scandals nor a powerful rival in the form of former military man Benny Gantz were able to dethrone Benjamin Netanyahu who, according to almost complete vote counting, was on track to once again lead the country's next government.

The incumbent Netanyahu urged his followers to vote in their droves right up until the final hours of polling, warning that failure to do so would risk the right-wing status quo and replace it with left-wing and Arab leadership.