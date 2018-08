German police try to control ultrarightist demonstrators who gathered on Karl Marx Square in the city of Chemnitz on Aug. 27, 2018, to protest the stabbing death of a German man on the weekend. EFE-EPA/ Filip Singer

Up to 2,000 neo-Nazis marched in the city of Chemnitz, in eastern Germany, on Monday after disturbances on the weekend there, where 800 ultrarightists began "hunting" immigrants in reaction to the death of a German man in a brawl, according to German public television network Mdr.

The neo-Nazi marchers set out from Karl Marx Square, a central location in Chemnitz, where a demonstration against xenophobia that drew about 1,000 participants was held simultaneously.