Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi waits for a foreign delegation to arrive at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/GREG BAKER / POOL

Nepal's Foreign Secretary Shankar Das Bairagi (L) meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/GREG BAKER / POOL

Nepal's Foreign Secretary Shankar Das Bairagi (L) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) shake hands before a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/GREG BAKER / POOL

Nepal's foreign secretary met with China's foreign minister on Thursday to boost bilateral cooperation and discuss issues of mutual interest, the Nepalese embassy in Beijing said.

Shanker Das Bairagi met with Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai Guest House in Beijing ahead of the 12th meeting of Nepal-China Bilateral Consultation Mechanism that was held in the Chinese capital later in the day.