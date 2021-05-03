Nepal Monday banned all domestic and international flights until May 14 amid a rapid rise in daily Covid-19 cases.
Men wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work next to funeral pyres for people who died with COVID-19 on the bank of the Bagmati river at Pashupati temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, 03 May 2021. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) works next to funeral pyres for people who died with COVID-19 on the bank of the Bagmati river at Pashupati temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, 03 May 2021. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
