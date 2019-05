Nepalese 49-year-old veteran mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa prays at Bauddhanath Stupa before he leaves for the Everest summit in Kathmandu, Nepal, Apr.10, 2019 (reissued May 15, 2019). EPA-EFE/FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepal’s high-altitude climbing guide Kami Rita Sherpa, who just broke his own record by scaling Mt Everest for the 23rd time, is all set to attempt summitting the peak again.

A day after achieving the feat, the 49-year-old Kami Rita on Thursday told EFE over phone from the Everest base camp that he would set off on Saturday for his second climb this season to the top of the world's highest mountain.