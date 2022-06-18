Tents stand in the Everest Base Camp of the mountaineers in Nepal, 07 April 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Balazs Mohai

Nepal is contemplating shifting the Mt Everest base camp because increased human activities have destabilized the rapidly melting Khumbu glacier.

The base camp lies on the Khumbu glacier, stretching from 5,500 to 5,800 meters.