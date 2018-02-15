(FILE) Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) during a joint media statement after signing the series of agreements following their meeting in Hyderabad House, New Delhi, India, Aug. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

(FILE) Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba waves as he leaves after his ceremonial reception at the President's House in New Delhi, India, Aug. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

(FILE) Sher Bahadur Deuba, chairman of the Nepali Congress Party, waves from a car while leaving after he was elected as New Prime Minister in the Nepalese Parliament, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Jun. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

The Prime Minister of Nepal announced his resignation Thursday to make way for a new government, the fifth in two and a half years, and the first that will function in accordance with the new Constitution.

Sher Bahadur Deuba, who had led the government on three earlier occasions under the erstwhile monarchy, is expected to now formally submit his resignation to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari so that the latter can invite the Communist alliance - comprising Communist parties UML (Unified Marxist-Leninist) and CPN-M (Maoist Centre) that swept the general elections in December last year - to form the new government, possibly later on Thursday.