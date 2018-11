A Nepalese woman collects Makhmali flowers, an auspicious flower for the Diwali, also known as Tihar festival, in the village of Ichangu, Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/HRITIK SHRESTHA

With its countryside bathed in the golden-yellow hues of blooming marigolds, the Himalayan nation of Nepal on Friday geared up for the Tihar festival, one of the country's major Hindu celebrations.

In Ichangu village, Nepalese women collected the flowers, which are locally known as makhmali (meaning as smooth as silk), an efe-epa journalist reported.