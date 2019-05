Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli (C-L) and his wife Radhika Shakya (L), pose for a photograph with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (C-R) and his wife Bun Rany (R), during a welcoming ceremony at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli (C-R) is accompanied by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (C-L) as they inspect a guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli (4-R) listens to both national anthems with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (3-R) during a welcoming ceremony at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli (R) is accompanied by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (C) as they inspect a guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

The prime minister of Nepal landed in the Cambodian capital on Monday for a three-day official trip aimed to strengthen the Himalayan nation’s ties with the Southeast Asian country.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his wife Radhika Shakya were given red-carpet welcome by his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen and first lady Bun Rany at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh.