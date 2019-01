A Nepalese mahout takes an elephant for a ride during the first sunrise of 2019 at Chitwan National Park, Nepal, Jan. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Tourism in Nepal shot up by nearly 25 percent, crossing one million tourists in 2018, according to the Nepal Tourism Board on Tuesday.

The increase marked a period of recovery, following a devastating earthquake in 2015 that had left around 9,000 dead in the entire country and severely affected tourism, a major contributor to the country's GDP.