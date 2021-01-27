A health worker prepares to inject a colleeague with a dose of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at Patan hospital in Lalitpur, Nepal, 27 January 2021. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Health workers pose for a photo during the Covishield COVID-19 vaccination drive at Patan hospital in Lalitpur, Nepal, 27 January 2021. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Group of doctors show their vaccination card after receiving the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at Patan hospital in Lalitpur, Nepal, 27 January 2021. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepal on Wednesday launched its national vaccination campaign against the new coronavirus, a completely free process which is expected to cover 72 percent of the country's around 30 million residents within the next three months.