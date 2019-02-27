Nepal's minister of culture and tourism was one of seven people who died Thursday when a helicopter they were traveling in crashed in a mountainous area at the eastern end of the country during bad weather, an airport official told EFE.

The crash happened in the early evening in the district of Taplejung when the pilot of the aircraft, which belonged to Air Dynasty, flew into a cloud and lost control before colliding with a mountain at an altitude of some 3,000 meters (9,842 feet), the official said.