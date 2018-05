Nepalese veteran mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa, aged 48, walks around Bauddhanath Stupa during a morning prayer in Kathmandu, Nepal, 26 March 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepal's Kami Rita Sherpa on Wednesday scaled Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, for a record 22nd time, one day ahead of schedule.

Kami Rita, 48, reached the world's highest peak at 8,848 meters (29,028 feet) at 8:30 am, a representative of Nepal's tourism ministry at the Everest base camp, Gyanendra Shrestha, told EFE.