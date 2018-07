Susheel Dangol, coordinator of the Everest height measurement secretariat, shows survey points while giving a briefing about how the height of Mt. Everest is being measured, at his office in Kathmandu, Nepal, Jul. 25, 2018 (issued Jul. 26, 2018). EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

An undated handout photo made available by the Government of Nepal Survey Department shows an engineer from the Everest height measurement secretariat adjusting the global navigation satellite system as part of the Mt Everest height measurement field tour, in Khotang District, Nepal. EPA-EFE/JANAK PARAJULI/GOVERNMENT OF NEPAL SURVEY DEPARTMENT/HANDOUT TO GO WITH EFE STORY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The precise height of Mt Everest has been contested for over 170 years, and as a result, the iconic mountain's height has been continually re-measured.

Next year, Nepalese researchers will measure the world's tallest peak again to settle controversy after some estimates suggest it has changed in the wake of the 2015 earthquake that killed more than 9,000 people.