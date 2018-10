Domestic tourists enjoying snow with the Mountain Dhaulagiri, 8,167 meters tall and 7th-highest mountain in the world, on the background at Muktinaath at an altitude of 3800 meters in Mustang district, north east of Nepal, April 05, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/Narendra Shrestha

At least eight climbers were killed and another was missing on a Himalayan peak in western Nepal after their camp was devastated by a severe storm, police sources reported Saturday.

Police in Myagdi district stated that a search mission had found the bodies of four South Korean climbers and four Nepalese guides at the base camp of Mount Gurja, located at 3,500 meters (11,483 feet), while the missing mountaineer is also a South Korean national.