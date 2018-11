A person plays a conch during the Gai Puja, also known as the Cow Worship Day, as part of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu people worship a cow during the Gai Puja, also known as the Cow Worship Day, as part of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu people worship a cow during the Gai Puja, also known as the Cow Worship Day, as part of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A Nepalese Hindu feeds a cow during the Gai Puja, also known as the Cow Worship Day, as part of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A person takes care of cows during the Gai Puja, also known as the Cow Worship Day, as part of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindus mark day of the cow as part of Tihar festivities

Hindus in Nepal marked the day of the cow by worshiping the bovines on Wednesday, day three of the Tihar festival, or Diwali, the country's second-most important religious festival.

During Gai Tihar people worship cows, which are considered to be the incarnation of Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, fortune and prosperity, an efe-epa journalist reported.