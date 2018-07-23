Nepalese Hindu women sing and dance to worship Lord Shiva during the first day of the Sarwan Brata Festival, on the premises of the Pashupati Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu women pray to worship Lord Shiva during the first day of the Sarwan Brata Festival, on the premises of the Pashupati Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu women pray to worship Lord Shiva during the first day of the Sarwan Brata Festival, on the premises of the Pashupati Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu women pray to worship Lord Shiva during the first day of the Sarwan Brata Festival, on the premises of the Pashupati Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Jul. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Married and single Hindu women began to gather early on Monday morning to pray at one of the main temples in Kathmandu on the first day of the annual Sarwan Brata festival, dedicated to one of the most popular Hindu gods, Lord Shiva.

Amid the sweet smell of incense, interlaced with the smell of butter lamps, the Pashupati Temple in the Nepalese capital came alive with music and chants and beautifully dressed women wearing red, yellow and green bangles on their wrists, an efe-epa journalist reported.