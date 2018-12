A Nepalese female youth participates in a physical training session, organized by the Salute Gurkha private institute, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Dozens of young Nepali women who hope to join the elite Gurkha regiment of the British Army took part in a rigorous training and exercise session in Kathmandu on Monday.

Until last summer, such a sight would have been impossible, due to a ban on women serving with elite Gurkha regiments.