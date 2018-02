Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba speaks as he announces his resignation during his address to the nation at his office in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli waves to the crowd during an election rally in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepal's president on Thursday nominated K P Sharma Oli of the CPN-UML as the country's next prime minister after Sher Bahadur Deuba stepped down from the post earlier in the day.

Bidhya Devi Bhandari nominated the chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), who had previously served as prime minister from Oct. 11, 2015 to Aug. 3, 2016 before his government was brought down owing to internal power struggle.