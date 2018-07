Spanish actors (L-R) Raul Arevalo, Diana Palazon and Francisco Vidal perform on stage during the dress rehearshal of the play 'Nero' at the Roman Theatre in Merida, southeastern Spain, Jul. 10, 2018, as part of Merida's Classic Theatre International Festival. EPA-EFE/JERO MORALES

epa06879473 Spanish actor Raul Arevalo (R) and actress Itziar Miranda (L) perform on stage during the dress rehearshal of the play 'Nero' as part of Merida's Classic Theatre International Festival, at the Roman Theatre in Merida, southeastern Spain, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JERO MORALES

Spanish actor Itziar Miranda performs on stage during the dress rehearshal of the play 'Nero' as part of Merida's Classic Theatre International Festival, at the Roman Theatre in Merida, southeastern Spain, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JERO MORALES

Nero, a play that uses stark visuals to tell the story of power and art, politics, ambition and madness, was set to open to the public on Wednesday at the ongoing Merida Classic Theatre International festival at the Roman Theatre in Merida in southeastern Spain.

At a dress rehearsal on Tuesday evening, Spanish actors Raul Arevalo and Itziar Miranda brought to life the characters of the play, directed by Eduardo Galan, an epa-efe journalist reports.