Rodolfo Reyes, nephew of poet and diplomat Pablo Neruda and attorney for the Neruda family, speaks to journalists in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Miguel Caviedes

Family members of poet and diplomat Pablo Neruda (1904-1973) denounced Thursday that the investigation to determine whether he was poisoned by state agents during the Pinochet dictatorship is stalled because the Chilean government owes roughly $16,000 to two international laboratories.

Rodolfo Reyes, who is Neruda's nephew and the family's attorney, said during a meeting with the foreign press on Thursday that the debt has prevented a lab in Canada from carrying out the last test, which is crucial to solve the case.