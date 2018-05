Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Israel, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu poses for a photo next to a picture of the founder of the State of Israel, Binyamin Zeev Herzl ahead of his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Israel, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday criticized Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for giving what he considered to be an anti-Semitic speech.

The Israeli premier condemned the Palestinian leader's statements made during a Monday speech in Ramallah in which Abbas said that the persecution of Jews in Europe was the result of social and financial issues and was not perpetrated for religious reasons.