(L-R) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Benny Gantz, former Israeli Army Chief of Staff and chairman of the Blue and White Israeli centrist political alliance join hands as they attend a memorial service for late Israeli president Shimon Peres at Mount Herzl, Israel's national cemetery, in Jerusalem, 19 September 2019.

Benjamin Netanyahu has on Thursday invited his rival Benny Gantz to form a unity government to end the political deadlock that emerged out of repeat elections in Israel this month.

Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party took 32 seats in the Knesset, one behind Gantz's centrist Blue and White formation, according to the almost complete vote count, meaning both fell well short of a majority.