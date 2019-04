Benny Gantz (L), former Israeli Army Chief of Staff and chairman of the Blue and White Israeli centrist political party, gives the thumbs up after casting his vote with his wife Revital (R) during the Israeli general election, in his hometown Rosh HaAyin, outside of Tel Aviv, Israel, Apr.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Israeli Prime Minister and Chairman of the Likud Party Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters as he tours the Mahane Yehuda market with his wife during the final stage of his election campaign in Jerusalem, Israel, Apr.8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Benny Gantz (R), former Israeli Army Chief of Staff and chairman of the Blue and White Israeli centrist political party, speaks as he casts his vote alongside his wife Revital (L) during the Israeli general election, in his hometown of Rosh HaAyin, outside of Tel Aviv, Israel, Apr.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Benny Gantz (C), former Israeli Army Chief of Staff and chairman of the Blue and White Israeli centrist political party, gestures to his supporters outside a public school where he voted, in his hometown Rosh HaAyin, outside of Tel Aviv, Israel, Apr.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara celebrate at Likud campaign headquarters in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, April 10. EFE-EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party had a lead of less than 2 percent over the centrist Blue and White coalition in early results from Israel's general elections, officials said Wednesday.

With 18.3 percent of the ballots counted, Likud had 29.15 percent of the vote, compared with 25.27 percent for Blue and White, the Central Electoral Committee said.