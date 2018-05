Riyad Mansour (C), Palestine's Ambassador to the United Nations, stands with Abdallah Yahya Al-Mouallimi (L), Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the UN, and Mansour Al-Otaibi (R), Kuwait's Ambassador to the UN, following an United Nations Security Council meeting in response to the violence at the border between Gaza and Israel at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A photojournalist trying to help a female protester after Israelis fire tear-gas during clashes near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza Strip, 15 May 2018. At least 62 Palestinian protesters were killed and more than 2,500 others were injured at the Gaza-Israeli border during clashes against the US embassy move to Jerusalem as well as marking the Nakba Day. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Israeli soldiers keep watch at Nahal Oz on the Israeli-Gaza border near the Gaza Neighborhood of Shajaiya, 15 May 2018. Israeli army was on high alert and deployed thousands of soldiers along the border as Palestinian marking the Nakba Day. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinians protesters carry a wounded female protester during clashes near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza Strip, 15 May 2018. At least 62 Palestinian protesters were killed and more than 2,500 others were injured at the Gaza-Israeli border during clashes against the US embassy move to Jerusalem as well as marking the Nakba Day. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian protester throws stones during clashes near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza Strip, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians protesters carry a wounded female protester during clashes near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza Strip, 15 May 2018. At least 62 Palestinian protesters were killed and more than 2,500 others were injured at the Gaza-Israeli border during clashes against the US embassy move to Jerusalem as well as marking the Nakba Day. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian relatives mourn as they carry the body of eight-month-old Layila al-Ghandour, who reportedly died a day earlier from tear gas inhalation suffered at clashes at the Gaza-Israel border, during the funeral in Gaza City, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

The Israeli Prime Minister said Tuesday in an interview with US television network CBS that non-lethal methods do not work in Gaza, after his military killed over 60 Palestinians on Monday.

"You try other means. You try all sorts of means. You try non-lethal means, and they don't work, so you're left with bad choices," Benjamin Netanyahu said in the interview with CBS, which was recorded in Jerusalem, adding "it's a bad deal."