Member of Israel's Likud party, Gidon Saar, speaks to the media after casting his ballot during a primary election vote to elect the party chairman, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 26 December 2019.EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Workers hang a Gidon Saar campaign banner during a primary election vote to elect Israel Likud party's chairman, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 26 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem's old city, 22 December 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastian Scheiner / POOL

Acting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will test his leadership of the right-wing Likud party in a primary election after several corruption allegations.

After two inconclusive general elections and an indictment on charges of fraud, Netanyahu will face off against Gideon Sa'ar, former cabinet minister, in the first real challenge to the Israeli leader's decade-long rule.