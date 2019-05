Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C), Government Secretary Tzahi Braverman (R) and Minister of Transportation Israel Katz (L) attend the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday gave orders to the army to continue with retaliatory attacks against the launching of rockets by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu, the chairman of the Likud party, sent his condolences to the family of an Israeli who died earlier on Sunday after succumbing to wounds and asked citizens to follow security instructions and stay close to anti-aircraft shelters.