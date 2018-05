Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during the opening ceremony at the US consulate that will act as the new US embassy in the Jewish neighborhood of Arnona, in Jerusalem, Israel, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Netanyahu hails US insistence that Iran agree to new nuclear pact

Israel's prime minister on Wednesday applauded the Donald Trump administration's demand that Iran reach a new agreement on its nuclear and ballistic programs.

During his participation in the Air Force Commanders Convention at the Tel Nof Airbase, Benjamin Netanyahu gave his support to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's call for a new Iranian nuclear deal.