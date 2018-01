Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) embraces Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) after a joint press conference prior to a meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

The Prime Ministers of India and Israel agreed Monday to increase cooperation, particularly in the field of cybersecurity, between their countries.

The agreement with Narendra Modi was reached on the second day of Benjamin Netanyahu's five-day visit to India.