Benny Gantz, former Israeli army chief of staff and candidate for prime minister of the Blue and White Israeli centrist political party, gestures after giving a speech during a rally with supporters in Tel Aviv, Israel, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and his wife Sarah (L) gesture during a victory speech following the election in Tel Aviv, Israel, early Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Israeli prime minister and candidate for re-election, Benjamin Netanyahu, addressed his voters after the general elections' first results on Tuesday evening and was confident he could form a government.

After 02:00 in the morning on Wednesday (23.00 GMT Tuesday), the current Israeli Chief Executive spoke at the electoral headquarters of his party, Likud, in the city of Tel Aviv, and addressed the nearly 300 sympathizers who came to show their support as the night went on.