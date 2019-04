Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) speak during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has centered his election campaign on f diplomacy and security policy in a bid to boost his chances of winning a fourth consecutive term in office in the upcoming national vote.

With five days to go before the elections, Netanyahu, who has served five times overall, traveled to Moscow, where he met Russia's President Vladimir Putin in what appeared to be an attempt to showcase his image as an expert of Israeli public relations.