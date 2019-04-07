A man and a woman talk on a train station in Jerusalem before a billboard of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an election campaign poster in Russian in Jerusalem, Apr 5, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM HOLLANDER

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would extend Israeli sovereignty over parts of the West Bank if re-elected on Tuesday, a major policy shift that would stir Arab opposition and test President Trump's push for regional peace.

Just three days before Israelis vote on whether he should get a fifth term, Mr. Netanyahu said on Saturday he was contemplating moves that would upend decades of Israel's policy acknowledging that the lands it seized in the 1967 war would be part of a negotiated settlement with the Palestinians, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe on Sunday.