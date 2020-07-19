Benjamin Netanyahu will be required to attend court three times a week from January when witnesses are called in his corruption trial.
Netanyahu to attend court 3 times a week from January in corruption trial
Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu protest outside the Jerusalem District Court during a hearing in the Netanyahu trial in Jerusalem, Israel, 19 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN
Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu protest outside the Jerusalem District Court during a hearing in the Netanyahu trial in Jerusalem, Israel, 19 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN
Police use a water cannon to disperse protesters blocking a road during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem, Israel, 18 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN
Protesters block a road during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem, Israel, 18 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN
