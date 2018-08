Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem, July 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEBBIE HILL

Israel's prime minister said Thursday he was seeking to improve the European Union's inimical attitude towards his country at the 2018 Baltic VC Summit.

Benjamin Netanyahu assumed that being the first ever Israeli prime minister to attend the summit, which began Thursday in Latvia's capital Riga, showed the increasing power of his country.