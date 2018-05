Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) shake hands during an event timed to the International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the anniversary of the complete lifting of the Nazi siege of Leningrad at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

The Israeli prime minister departed on Wednesday morning for Moscow to talk with the Russian president about the coordination between the armies of the two countries in Syria.

"I am now leaving for an important meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meetings between us are always important and this one is especially so," said Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement before his departure.