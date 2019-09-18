Israeli Prime Minister and Chairman of the Likud Party Benjamin Netanyahu (C) greets supporters at the final Likud election event in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 17, 2019. EFE-EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israel's acting prime minister gave a speech to supporters early on Wednesday following general elections in the Middle Eastern country in which he vowed to build a new ruling coalition and said the next Israeli government could not depend on Arab parties.

Singling out the United States and its president, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu – whose right-wing Likud party came in second in the elections, according to exit polls – said that Israel was at a historical juncture ahead of great security and diplomatic challenges and opportunities. EFE-EPA