An officer of the customs authorities in the port of Rotterdam presents a box with bottles of vodka after a container with 90,000 bottles of the alcohol was intercepted by the authorities. Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Feb. 26, 2019, EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT

Customs officers in the Netherlands have intercepted a cargo container loaded with 90,000 bottles of Russian vodka which were on a ship thought to be on route to North Korea, Dutch authorities told EFE on Tuesday.

The container, which was found under the forward part of the fuselage of an aircraft that was also being transported by the ship, was part of a load that was set to dock at Rotterdam's port, in western Holland, over the weekend.