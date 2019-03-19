Netherlands prosecutors on Tuesday said they were seriously considering terrorism as a motive behind a shooting on a tram in the central city of Utrecht that claimed the lives of three people and left three others seriously injured but have ruled out any relations between the alleged attacker and the victims.
Police have detained a 37-year-old Turkish-born man suspected of opening fire on passengers aboard the tram on Monday morning at 24 Oktoberplein, a busy junction underneath a highway bridge to the west of the Utrecht city center.