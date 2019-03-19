Utrecht Mayor Jan van Zanen and city counsel member Linda Voortman place floral tributes near the scene of the fatal shooting at 24 Oktoberplein, in Utrecht, The Netherlands, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Utrecht Mayor Jan van Zanen (2-R) places a floral tribute near the scene of the fatal shooting at 24 Oktoberplein, in Utrecht, The Netherlands, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Flowers are placed near the scene of the fatal shooting at 24 Oktoberplein, in Utrecht, The Netherlands, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Netherlands prosecutors on Tuesday said they were seriously considering terrorism as a motive behind a shooting on a tram in the central city of Utrecht that claimed the lives of three people and left three others seriously injured but have ruled out any relations between the alleged attacker and the victims.

Police have detained a 37-year-old Turkish-born man suspected of opening fire on passengers aboard the tram on Monday morning at 24 Oktoberplein, a busy junction underneath a highway bridge to the west of the Utrecht city center.