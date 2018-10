An exterior view on the headquarters of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, The Netherlands, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/EVERT-JAN DANIELS

Intelligence officials in the Netherlands scuppered a Russian cyberattack on the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons for which four Russian officials were expelled in April, the Dutch defense minister said Thursday.

The Dutch government linked the suspects to the Russian military intelligence unit GRU, which has also been accused by the United Kingdom of orchestrating a Novichok attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury in March.