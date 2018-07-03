Mark Rutte (L) receives Theresa May (R) for a work lunch at the Catshuis in The Hague, The Netherlands, July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Koen van Weel

Recent global tensions with Moscow made their way to the Netherlands, where the United Kingdom's Prime Minister met Tuesday with her Dutch counterpart to discuss bilateral ties, their relationship post-Brexit and both countries' grievances with Russia.

Theresa May and Mark Rutte met for a working lunch in which they discussed London's support for the Netherlands' efforts to investigate the Dutch plane that was shot down over eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board in an attack believed to have been carried out by pro-Russian rebels, and The Hague's decision to prosecute suspects in the Netherlands.