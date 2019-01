People pick up free food at a food distribution center on Jan. 22, 2019, in New York City amid the crisis for many federal workers who have not received paychecks for more than a month due to the partial US government shutdown. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

The Brooklyn Nets basketball team and music icon Jon Bon Jovi have joined forces to help workers affected by the partial US government shutdown, the longest in history, which has left some 800,000 people without paychecks for more than a month.

The Nets on Tuesday at their stadium, the Barclays Center, offered food to US federal workers in cooperation with the New York City Food Bank, which dispatched one of its mobile units to the stadium, where it distributed food to some 500 families.