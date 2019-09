US Army marines stand guard at the US Embassy, in Havana, Cuba, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Ernesto

View of the US embassy in Havana, Cuba, Sep. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Ernesto

The mysterious illness affecting Canadian and American diplomats stationed in Havana may be caused by neurotoxic agents in pesticides used to eradicate mosquitoes, according to Canadian researchers.

The research, revealed Thursday by the Canadian public broadcaster CBC, was commissioned by Canadian authorities to scientists affiliated with Dalhousie University and the Nova Scotia Health Authority. EFE-EPA