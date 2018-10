Nevada Democrat Jacky Rosen (2nd l.), seen posing at a Latino event on Oct. 11, 2018, seeks to take the US Senate seat now held by Republican Dean Heller in the Nov. 6 elections. EFE-EPA/Rosen for Nevada

Convinced that women govern better because they're open to dialogue and ready to hear everyone's point of view, Nevada Democrat Jacky Rosen seeks to take the US Senate seat now held by Republican Dean Heller in the Nov. 6 elections.

"If (Hispanics) vote for me they're going to have someone who will listen to their stories and will bring them to Washington to fight for them," Rosen told EFE during an event with the Latino community.