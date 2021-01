Lee Jae-yong (C), vice chairman of Samsung Group, arrives to attend a sentencing hearing over his bribery scandal the Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea, 18 January 2021. EFE-EPA/KIM CHUL-SOO

Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Group, arrives to attend a sentencing hearing over his bribery scandal the Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea, 18 January 2021. EFE-EPA/KIM CHUL-SOO

Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Group, arrives to attend a sentencing hearing over his bribery scandal the Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea, 18 January 2021. EFE-EPA/KIM CHUL-SOO

A Seoul court sentenced Lee Jae-yong, heir to the Samsung empire, to two and a half years in prison Monday in a new trial over his participation in the financial malpractices of former President Park Geun-hye.

The Seoul High Court imposed this sentence on Lee for bribing the friend of former President Choi Soon-sil, nicknamed "Rasputin," within a wide network of favors that scandalized the country and triggered Park’s exit from power and imprisonment. EFE-EPA