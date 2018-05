A handout photo made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) shows a fissure on the west flank and the collapsed crater of Pu'u 'O'o, in the eastern Rift Zone of the Kilauea volcano, near Pahoa, Hawaii, United States, 3 May 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) shows a fissure producing Lava in Leilani Estates after eruptions began on Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone near Pahoa, Hawaii, United States, 3 May 2018. EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT

An aerial view taken during a Paradise Helicopters flight over the area shows smoke rising from the Pu'u 'O'o crater on the Hawaii island, USA, 02 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/BRUCE OMORI

A handout photo made available by USGS shows a shake map indicating the location of a magnitude 6.9 earthquake near Leilani Estates, Hawaii, USA, 04 May 2018. Several earthquakes have been recorded in the area where a volcanic eruptions continue. EPA/USGS/HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout picture made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) on 5 May 2018 shows steaming cracks in Kaupili Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision, Hawaii, USA, 04 May 2018. Moments later a fissure opened up on the treet. EPA-EFE/US Geological Survey HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout picture made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) on 5 May 2018 shows a lava fissure on Kîlauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone near Makamae and Leilani Streets in the Leilani Estates subdivision, Hawaii, USA, 04 May 2018. Lava spatter was flying around 30 meter high and lots of sulfur dioxide gas was released. EPA-EFE/US Geological Survey HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A new earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale on Friday shook the area of the Hawaiian volcano Kilauea, which started to erupt Thursday and where some 1,700 people have been evacuated.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5.0 kilometers at 12.32 local time (22.32 GMT) and its epicenter was located 16 kilometers southwest of Leilani Estates, the town evacuated on Thursday after the eruption.