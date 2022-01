Authorities in Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous city, on Wednesday announced new measures to try and prevent the spread of Covid-19 with an eye toward Carnival, given that recent spike in coronavirus cases to record levels nationwide.

On Tuesday, Brazil registered a record 137,103 newly detected cases within the past 24 hours, according to official figures, with 351 deaths, far below the 4,249 deaths registered on April 9, 2021, for instance.