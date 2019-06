Police face protesters during a demonstration demanding the resignation of the Haitian president Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Jun 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

Firefighters extinguish a fire during a demonstration demanding the resignation of the Haitian president Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Jun 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

People march along a road during a demonstration demanding the resignation of the Haitian president Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Jun 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

People march along a road during a demonstration demanding the resignation of the Haitian president Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Jun 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

Several people were killed on Sunday during demonstrations called by the Haitian opposition in several cities to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise, the organizers of the protests said.

Thousands came out on the streets of Port-au-Prince and other cities, days after the Superior Court of Auditors and Administrative Disputes released a report implicating a company owned by the president in the alleged misuse of Venezuela-sponsored PetroCaribe funds.