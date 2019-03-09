A new power outage hit Venezuela on Friday at 4:25 pm after electricity was restored to several areas of the country following a blackout lasting more than two hours, this on the heels of a major electric power failure the day before that has lasted for almost 22 hours.
The new blackout shows that authorities still have not fully resolved the power failure, which - according to the Nicolas Maduro administration - was due to "sabotage" orchestrated by the political opposition with the help of the United States.