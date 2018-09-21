Hugo Alconada Mon, a member of the Wikileaks team and of the consortium of journalists that released the Panama Papers, speaks with EFE on Sept. 11 about his new book of investigative journalism in which he meticulously reveals the system of corruption and impunity that he says rules his country, Argentina. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Garcia

A member of the Wikileaks team and of the consortium of journalists that released the Panama Papers published Friday "La Raiz (de Todos los Males)" - The Root (of All Evil) - his new and challenging work of investigative journalism in which he meticulously reveals the system of corruption and impunity that he says rules his country, Argentina.

"There is an underlying structure set up for corrupt practices that goes beyond a single government and continues through the years. It's made up of professionals, or mercenaries if you like," Hugo Alconada Mon, lawyer, writer and assistant editorial secretary of the daily La Nacion, told EFE in Buenos Aires.