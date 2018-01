Firefighters put out small pockets of fire on a large residential and commercial building in the Bronx, New York, USA, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A fire that broke out on Monday in The Bronx injured at least 16 people, including nine children, less than a week after New York City's worst fire in a quarter century left 12 people dead and dozens injured.

The latest fire erupted at 5:30 am in an apartment building in the Van Nest neighborhood, close to the Bronx Zoo, the city's Fire Department said on its Twitter account.